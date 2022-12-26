Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

