Jefferies Financial Group Cuts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

OrganiGram Price Performance

OGI opened at C$1.06 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$332.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

