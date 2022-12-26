Jefferies Financial Group Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNG. Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $198.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.