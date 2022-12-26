JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. 113,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,944. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

