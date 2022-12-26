JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,795.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.41. 7,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,080. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $875,236 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

