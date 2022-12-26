JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLAC traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.39. 48,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,480. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

