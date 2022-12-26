JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 527 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. 91,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

