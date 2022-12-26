JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.59. 50,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,376. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

