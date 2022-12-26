JOE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

