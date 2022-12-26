John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.3 %

KMI opened at $18.14 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.