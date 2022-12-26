John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

