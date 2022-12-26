John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.26 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

