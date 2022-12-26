John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3,571.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $278.82 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

