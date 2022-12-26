John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

