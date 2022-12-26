John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after buying an additional 440,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

