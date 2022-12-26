John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 65,661 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,661 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.