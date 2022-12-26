John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 6,630 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. American Software accounts for 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 1.44% of American Software worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in American Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Software Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.42 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

