JUNO Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006937 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $76.66 million and approximately $321,066.69 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,686,213 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

