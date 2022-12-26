JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $77.11 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006953 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $77.11 million and approximately $288,150.71 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,705,469 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

