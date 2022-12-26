Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.93 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $65.93 million and approximately $597,264.35 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.94 or 0.05222523 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499771 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.26 or 0.29611661 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
