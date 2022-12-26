Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $248,679.76

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kin has a market cap of $15.49 million and $248,679.76 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007699 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.35 or 0.05293671 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

