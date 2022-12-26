Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

