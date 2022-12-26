Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

