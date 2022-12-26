KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $6.51 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00038702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $640.84 million and $700,653.60 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $853.72 or 0.05067505 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00497850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.52 or 0.29497868 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

