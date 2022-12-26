L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.24. 31,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

