Lanvin Group (LANV) and The Competition Critical Survey

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 13.67 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.16

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 890 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

