Legend of RPS (LRPS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.72 or 0.05045091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00498458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.22 or 0.29533890 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

