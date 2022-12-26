LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $69,399,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,463. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

