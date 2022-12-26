LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.39. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

