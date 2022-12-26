LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $294.97. The company had a trading volume of 204,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,088. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

