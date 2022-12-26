LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $351,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.