LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. 153,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

