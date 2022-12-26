LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

DG stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.55. 72,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

