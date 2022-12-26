LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

WestRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.46. 34,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

