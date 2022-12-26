LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.40. 21,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,463. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.81 and a 200 day moving average of $413.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.