LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

