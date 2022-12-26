LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.37. 55,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

