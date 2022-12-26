LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $50.20. 1,027,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,422,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.