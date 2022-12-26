LGT Group Foundation Buys 17,408 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.51. 62,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.