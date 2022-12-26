LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.42. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

