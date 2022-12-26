LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.66% of Franchise Group worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $936.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 153.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.