LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 886,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

