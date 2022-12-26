LGT Group Foundation Sells 125,035 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,035 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 690,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,455,744. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

