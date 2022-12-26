LGT Group Foundation Sells 20,638 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,937. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

