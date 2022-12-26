LGT Group Foundation Sells 31,920 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. 209,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,905. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

