LGT Group Foundation Sells 46,704 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,704 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,654. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

