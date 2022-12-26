Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.05.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock.
Li Auto Trading Down 8.1 %
LI stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.