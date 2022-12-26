Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock.

LI stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,177 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

