Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $52.45 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $52.45 million and approximately $324,912.64 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.36 or 0.05185256 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00497612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.00 or 0.29483734 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

