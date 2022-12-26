Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $52.93 million and $378,948.86 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,713,062 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

