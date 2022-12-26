Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.90 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.90 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,953,423 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

