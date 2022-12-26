Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.13.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.